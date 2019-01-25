Funeral services set for Nichol Olsen and two daughters
By Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 25, 2019 @ 12:05 PM
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Funeral services are set for Nichol Olsen and her daughters who were found shot to death earlier this month in a Northwest Bexar County home.

Visitation will be from 4 this afternoon until 9 tonight at Mission Park Funeral Chapels Stone Oak on Highway 281. The funeral service will be at 11 tomorrow morning at Place for Life Church on NW Loop 410 near Bandera Road. The burial will be private.

Thirty seven-year-old Olsen, 16-year-old Alexa Montez and 10-year-old London Bribiescas were found dead January 10 at a home in the posh community of Anaqua Springs Ranch.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled that Olsen shot herself and her daughters were murdered, but Sheriff Javier Salazar says the investigation continues.

