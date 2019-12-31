Gabbard claims impeachment will help Trump win re-election
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens to a question during a campaign stop in Londonderry, N.H., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — President Trump’s impeachment is more helpful for his reelection than it is damaging.
That’s the claim from Hawaii Congresswoman and Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard.
Gabbard posted a video on twitter Monday night explaining why she feels the effort to have Trump removed form office will not only get him re-elected but also, cost Democrats control of the house and lose seats in the Senate.
“We all know that Trump is not going to be found guilty and removed from office by the U.S Senate. It’s not gonna to happen. Second, the impeachment in my view will actually increase his support amongst voters…and it’s gonna make him harder to defeat.”
When the articles of impeachment were passed earlier this month, Gabbard was the only Democrat in Congress to vote “present”.
“We’ll actually end up with a Republican controlled Senate…and a Republican controlled House. This is going to be a disaster for our country.”