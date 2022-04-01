Gang members in stolen pickup crash while trying to outrun Bexar County Deputies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A high speed chase on San Antonio’s Northeast side has ended in a crash.
FOX-29 is reporting that a pickup got the attention of police officers at around midnight Friday when it didn’t yield at the IH-10 and East Houston Street intersection, nearly crashing into another vehicle.
Officers ran a check on the license plates and when they came back as invalid, the chase began.
The truck sped up to about 90 miles per hour as the driver made his way through Kirby.
A Bexar County Deputy was slightly ahead of the speeding vehicle and rolled out a spike mat.
The pickup attempted to turn onto Beech Trail with blown out tires but crashed into a tree.
Two men jumped out and tried running away.
Deputies caught up to the pair and soon learned they are both confirmed gang members with active warrants out for them.
The truck was stolen and deputies found drugs inside.
The two gang members were treated for minor injuries at the scene before they were brought to the Bexar County Jail.