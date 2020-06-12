      Weather Alert

Garth Brooks concert to be played at 300 drive-in theaters

Associated Press
Jun 12, 2020 @ 6:46am

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Garth Brooks is holding a concert that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters across the country.

The June 27th concert event will be created in Nashville, Tennessee for the drive-in theaters.

Brooks said in a statement that the drive-in concert allows him to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty.

There will be rules on spacing between vehicles, protective equipment for staff, contactless payment and limited capacity in restrooms.

Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck.

Brooks has had to postpone some of his concerts this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

