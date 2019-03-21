San Antonio gasoline prices continue to rise

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – No respite for your wallet as prices at the pump continue to climb.

Josh Zuber with AAA Texas says the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.38. That’s 9 cents higher than last week. San Antonio drivers are paying the lowest prices in the state.

“In San Antonio, we’re up 8 cents now to $2.25, which is the lowest in Texas, ” said Zuber.

You can blame the steady rise on an increase in demand as the weather warms up and more people hit the road.

“Plus, we’re seeing shrinking supplies from refineries as they go offline to prepare for their spring maintenance season,” said Zuber.