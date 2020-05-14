Gas prices climb for the first time in months
gas pump/mgnphoto
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After months of falling gas prices, the cost of filling up is rebounding.
AAA Texas says the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is up 4 cents to $1.54 this week. Still, that’s $1.03 less than a year ago.
The auto club’s Daniel Armbruster says the oil market is still volatile but people are slowly returning to work. More people on the road means an increase in demand which of course drives up the price.
“Drivers in the Lone Star State and still filling up with significantly less expense gas prices year-over-year and Texas has the 5th lowest gas price average of any state in the U.S.”
U.S. Gasoline demand increased to around 7.4 million barrels per day, according to the latest report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s up from the nearly 6.7 million barrels per day the week prior.
For drivers in San Antonio the price per gallon is holding steady at $1.45.