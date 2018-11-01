Gas prices drop in San Antonio and across Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Gas prices took another drop this week. Josh Zuber with AAA Texas says the statewide average cost at the pump dipped 6 cents to settle at an average of $2.52 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

“Just like the temperatures, prices are cooling down just a little bit. In the San Antonio region, we’re at $2.43 a gallon,” said Zuber.

That’s a 7-cent drop from last week, but don’t expect the downward slide to continue much longer.

“Now that we’re into November, we’re going to be watching those Iranian sanctions possible taking place targeting the energy sector,” said Zuber.

That could raise prices at the pump at a time when we usually see them falling.