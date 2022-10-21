KTSA KTSA Logo

Gas prices dropping across San Antonio and around Texas

By Christian Blood
October 21, 2022 10:32AM CDT
Share
Gas prices dropping across San Antonio and around Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices are down in San Antonio with less than three weeks to go before the November 8 midterm elections.

That decrease in price is also seen across Texas heading into the weekend.

AAA Texas reports an average price of $3.24 for regular unleaded in the state, and that marks an 8-cent drop in last week’s posted average price of $3.32 per gallon.

You are paying less for gas in San Antonio as well with an average price of $3.13, as opposed to last week’s average price of $3.20 per gallon of regular unleaded.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.82, as compared to last week’s average of $3.90. A month ago, the national average price for regular unleaded was $3.68, which is 32 cents higher than the national average price one year ago.

More about:
AAA Texas

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year
2

Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35
3

San Antonio man sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal shooting, armed robbery
4

San Antonio zip code is fastest growing in U.S. for renters
5

Large fire burns off of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels