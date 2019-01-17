Gas prices in San Antonio are holding steady despite a climb in the statewide average

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – For the first time since October, the statewide average gas price has gone up.

Daniel Armbruster with Triple A Texas tells us the increase is only a penny, for now.

Crude oil prices have been going up slowly since the beginning of the year and it’s starting to have an impact on what you’re paying for gasoline.

Last week, the average in Texas was $1.92. This week, it’s $1.93.

San Antonio is still enjoying some of the lowest costs per gallon in the state at $1.89.

Armbruster says that’s the same as last week.

Even with the increase, the Texas average is still well below the national average of $2.24.