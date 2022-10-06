Gas prices in San Antonio, Texas now going up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The days of falling gas prices in Texas may be over, at least for some time.

According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Antonio is now $3.13, which is eight cents more than what it was just a week ago. This week’s average price is 33 cents more than what it was a year ago, but also $1.56 cheaper than the record high average price of $4.69 posted June 13, 2022.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is nine cents more than on this day last week and 35 cents more when compared to this day last year.

Texas gas prices began to go up just hours before OPEC+ announced plans to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.

“Tight supplies, climbing demand and OPEC+’s announcement to cutback output by two million barrels per day are putting upward pressure on retail gas prices,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “It’s too early to determine how strong of an impact the production cuts will have on pump prices. However, prices in Texas started increasing just hours ahead of the anticipated announcement and will likely continue to move upwards through the weekend.”

The most expensive average gas price in Texas is found in El Paso, where drivers are paying $3.56 per gallon. The lowest gas prices in the Lone Star State are in the Brownsville-Harlingen metro, where the price right now is $3.02 per gallon.

You can get the entire breakdown on Texas gas prices by clicking here.