Gas prices plunge ahead of Thanksgiving
By ABC News
|
Nov 16, 2018 @ 9:58 AM

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If you plan to hit the road this Thanksgiving, there’s something to be thankful for: lower gas prices.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is down to $2.65 — that’s a drop of 23 cents from a month ago.  

In some states — like Missouri, Oklahoma, Ohio, Louisiana and Texas — drivers may even be able to find gas below $2 a gallon.

Gas prices are expected to continue dropping into the Thanksgiving holiday, when 54 million Americans are expected to hit the road.

