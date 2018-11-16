Gas prices plunge ahead of Thanksgiving

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If you plan to hit the road this Thanksgiving, there’s something to be thankful for: lower gas prices.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is down to $2.65 — that’s a drop of 23 cents from a month ago.

In some states — like Missouri, Oklahoma, Ohio, Louisiana and Texas — drivers may even be able to find gas below $2 a gallon.

Gas prices are expected to continue dropping into the Thanksgiving holiday, when 54 million Americans are expected to hit the road.

