Gatherings of more than 10 people banned at city parks
Mayor Ron Nirenberg-COVID-19 Briefing/Screen Shot from COSAGOV Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Mayor Ron Nirenberg has signed a third addendum to his Eighth Emergency Health Declaration ordering the closure of bars, consistent with Governor Abbott’s latest executive order.
“Gov. Abbott’s decision to close bars and reduce restaurant capacity is a step in the right direction, and I have updated my order to include those restrictions,” said Mayor Nirenberg. “Combined with residents wearing masks and practicing social distancing, these actions will help slow the acceleration of COVID-19 infections.”
Additionally, City Manager Erik Walsh announced the following changes to City-owned park properties:
Beginning daybreak Saturday, gatherings of more than 10 will be prohibited in any city park or plaza.
A protest was scheduled to take place at Columbus Park at noon Saturday. It’s not clear at this time how the this latest order will affect that demonstration at the Columbus statue since organizers say peaceful protests are protected by the First Amendment.
· Pools and splash pads will not reopen next Friday, as previously planned.
San Antonio has experienced an exponential rise in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, a significant increase in the number of patients hospitalized, in the ICU, or on ventilators due to COVID-19 complications. The San Antonio Metro Health Department reports 405 new cases and one additional death today, bringing the totals to 8,857 cases and 105 deaths.
As Texas and San Antonio continue to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, Governor Abbott has expanded the ability of mayors and county judges to implement additional public health measures. The mayor’s order reflects the changes made by the governor to his executive order.
Mayor Nirenberg’s latest addendum includes the following updates:
1. Restaurants (defined as establishments that have less than 51 percent of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages) will keep their occupancy at 75 percent until 12:01 a.m. on June 29, 2020, at which time these restaurants may only operate at up to 50 percent of the total listed occupancy;
2. Bars may not allow patrons, however may allow drive-thru, pickup or delivery options for food and drinks;
3. Rafting and Tubing Services may not operate, including rental of rafts or tubes and transportation of people for the purpose of rafting or tubing;
4. Hospital and Surgical ProceduresEvery hospital within the City of San Antonio shall postpone elective surgeries that are not medically necessary
Developing Story ….Check back for more details and listen to 550 KTSA and 107.1 for the latest.