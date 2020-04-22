Gayle King starts call-in show to hear coronavirus stories
This image released by CBS shows Gayle King of "CBS This Morning" broadcasting from her home. More than most news programs, morning shows on ABC, CBS and NBC thrive by fostering a sense that its personalities are a chummy family. Now, due to coronavirus restrictions, those family members appear onscreen in dislocated boxes, and you're invited into their homes instead of vice versa. (CBS via AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS’ News’ Gayle King says she’s starting a temporary satellite radio program because she wants to hear how Americans are coping with lockdowns and social distancing measures.
King’s call-in show on SiriusXM will begin on Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern, and will continue once a week for the five weeks after that.
She’s been broadcasting her “CBS This Morning” show from her Manhattan home and talked about the isolation caused by the pandemic. She wants to hear the stories of others dealing with loneliness, the stress of home schooling and managing stress, she said.
“These are such surreal times,” she said. “I look forward to hearing how everybody’s feeling and thinking … How do we navigate the uncertainty of this moment? As unsettling as this is, I believe we’ll make it through.”
The phone-in number for listeners is 1-888-947-8277.