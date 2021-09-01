      Weather Alert

Gene Simmons of KISS tests positive for COVID-19

Don Morgan
Sep 1, 2021 @ 7:10am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gene Simmons of the band KISS will have to keep his tongue to himself for a while.

The 72 year old has tested positive for COVID-19.

KISS released a statement confirming Simmons has tested positive for the virus just days after his band mate Paul Stanley recovered from COVID.

The release goes on to say that the band and crew will remain home and isolate for the next 10 days.

Simmons, who did get vaccinated, is said to be experiencing “mild symptoms”.

The diagnosis means KISS will have to postpone 4 shows in the midwest.

They’re expected to be back onstage September 9 in Irvine, California.

KISS is currently on their “End of the Road Tour” and is scheduled to do three shows in Texas.

September 28 in Hidalgo

September 29 in Austin

October 1 in Fort Worth

