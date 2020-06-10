General Charles Q. Brown Junior confirmed as the Air Force chief of staff
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo Charles Q. Brown, Jr., nominated for reappointment to the grade of General and to Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee nominations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate on Tuesday, June 9, unanimously confirmed Gen. Charles Brown Jr. as chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, making him the first black officer to lead one of the nation's military services. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP, File)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio native is now the first black military service chief.
By an overwhelming 98-0 vote, the Senate confirmed General Charles Q. Brown Junior as the Air Force chief of staff on Tuesday.
The 58 year old Brown is a four-star general and former combat pilot.
He was commissioned in 1984 as a distinguished graduate of the ROTC program at Texas Tech University. He is a command pilot with more than 2,900 flying hours, including 130 combat hours.
Prior to his new appointment, he was the head of the Pacific Air Forces.