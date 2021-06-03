      Weather Alert

George P. Bush announces candidacy for Texas attorney general

Don Morgan
Jun 3, 2021 @ 4:36am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — State Land Commissioner George P. Bush has announced he’s running for Texas attorney general next year.

He made the announcement when he kicked off his campaign in Austin Wednesday night.

“I am proud to announce that I am a Republican candidate to be the next Texas attorney general.

He’s the latest member of the Bush family to attempt climbing the political ladder. His father is former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. He’s also the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush.

Bush will challenge incumbent Ken Paxton in the GOP primary and he didn’t waste time in bringing up the current AG’s legal issues. Paxton is under a felony fraud indictment and has been subpoenaed by the FBI for bribery and misconduct in office.

“You’ve brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office. It’s time to go.”

Paxton has denied doing anything wrong in either incident.

Bush, who is 45 years old, has served as land commissioner for the last six years.

