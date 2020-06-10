      Weather Alert

George P. Bush to endorse Donald Trump for President

Don Morgan
Jun 10, 2020 @ 8:34am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Apparently there are no hard feelings between President Trump and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Bush is the son of former Florida Governor and Republican Presidential candidate Jeb Bush.
You may remember the intense war of words between Jeb and Donald Trump during the 2016 Presidential election.

You would think George P wouldn’t offer his support to the man who called his father a “embarrassment to his family” and a “sad person” but the Texas Land Commissioner is willing to let bygones be bygones.

His office issued a statement that he’ll give Trump a formal endorsement at a later date.

And what about that recent New York Times report that claimed George P’s uncle, George W. Bush intended not vote for Trump? A spokesman for the former president says the story is totally false.

