George scores 34, Clippers school young Spurs 106-92

Associated Press
Nov 17, 2021 @ 7:51am
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich looks toward the scoreboard during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 34 points, hitting 12 of 13 free throws, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 106-92.

Reggie Jackson overcame a poor start and finished with 21 points to help the Clippers bounce back after their seven-game winning streak ended on Sunday.

Dejounte Murray narrowly missed his second triple-double since Sunday, leading the Spurs with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

The Spurs dropped their third in a row and fell to 2-6 on the road.

 

