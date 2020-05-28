George Strait urges Texans to be ‘extra friendly’ during COVID-19 pandemic
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- The Office of the Governor and country star George Strait have released a new public service announcement.
In the PSA titled “Write this Down, Take a Little Note,” the King of Country encourages Texans to practice good hygiene, wear a face mask, and stay six feet apart from others in public.
“We all know that being Texan means being friendly, and as we open Texas back up, it’s important that we stay extra friendly by thinking about all our fellow Texans,” Strait says.
He talks about “friendly things you can do” to help defeat COVID-19.
“Wash your hands regularly, wear a face mask, and stay six feet apart from others in public. Let’s show the world what it means to be Texan by staying safe and staying friendly,” says the country star.
The video is available for download at this link and can also be viewed on YouTube.