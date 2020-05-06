      Weather Alert

George Strait reads for children in Facebook video

Don Morgan
May 6, 2020 @ 5:52am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If he didn’t already have an impressive string of hit records, country music legend George Strait could use his voice for a different career….audio books.

On Tuesday, Strait took part in an online series called Stars of Texas Story Time.

King George, complete with white hat and Wrangler Jeans sat on a couch and read a book titled “Never Ask A Dinosaur To Dinner”.

The video was broadcast on Facebook live.

Stars Over Texas Story Time was started last month by Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott. The program promotes reading and helps entertain children who are forced to stay home during the pandemic.

Football player Colt McCoy, Dallas Cowboys’ Executive Charlotte Jones-Anderson and the Governor’s daughter, Audrey Abbott, have also taken part in the story time program.

