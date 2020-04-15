Georgia Democrat endorses Trump
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, N.C., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
ATLANTA (AP) – A polarizing Democratic state lawmaker in Georgia broke party ranks to endorse President Donald Trump’s re-election.
State Rep. Vernon Jones, who represents portions of metro Atlanta’s DeKalb and Rockdale counties, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution yesterday that he’s supporting Trump because of the Republican president’s handling of the economy and his criminal justice reform efforts.
Jones previously served as DeKalb County’s CEO and is no stranger to controversy. He weathered allegations of theft as the county’s chief executive, has often clashed with his fellow Democrats on policy issues.
Jones’ endorsement of Trump was quickly blasted by other Georgia Democrats. State Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, issued a statement calling Jones an “embarrassment” and said he “does not stand for our values.”