German comedian loses case against Merkel over Erdogan poem
By Associated Press
|
Apr 16, 2019 @ 10:21 AM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, welcomes the Chancellor of Austria, Sebastian Kurz, right, with military honors for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — A German comedian has lost a court case against Chancellor Angela Merkel’s description of a crude poem he wrote about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “deliberately hurtful.”

Amid tensions with Turkey over a TV satire poking fun at Erdogan, Jan Boehmermann read the poem on television in 2016 to illustrate something he said wouldn’t be allowed in Germany.

Merkel’s spokesman said she considered the poem “deliberately hurtful,” which Merkel later said was a mistake. Prosecutors dropped an investigation of Boehmermann for lack of evidence of any crime.

Berlin’s administrative court on Tuesday rejected Boehmermann’s bid to ban the government from repeating Merkel’s assessment, since it was clear that wouldn’t happen. It also found Merkel’s comments weren’t unlawful and didn’t constitute “prejudgement” of the case against Boehmermann.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Catastrophic fire engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Assange fears being beaten up in US prison, called Trump crowd ‘clowns’: Visitor Catastrophic fire engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Oil rig workers rescue dog 137 miles off coast of Thailand Holy Stairs believed to have been climbed by Jesus unveiled in Rome Retired Pope Benedict wades into clergy sex abuse debate
Comments