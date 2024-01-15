Get out of the cold: Warming and resiliency centers open in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The cold weather has San Antonio and Bexar County in its grip and it is downright deadly.

For people living outside or in homes with inadequate heating, San Antonio and Bexar County are stepping up.

Eleven libraries and three community centers across San Antonio are operating as daytime warming centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bazan Library (2200 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207)

Central Library (600 Soledad St, San Antonio, TX 78205)

Cortez Library (2803 Hunter Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224)

Cuellar Community Center (5626 San Fernando St., San Antonio, TX 78237)

Encino Library (2515 E Evans Road, San Antonio, TX 78259)

Guerra Library (7978 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78227)

Igo Library (13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78249)

Hamilton Community Center (10700 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217)

Harlandale Community Center (7227 Briar Pl, San Antonio, TX 78221)

Maverick Library (8700 Mystic Park, San Antonio, TX 78254)

Mission Library (3134 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio, TX 78214)

Schaefer Library (6322 US Hwy 87E, San Antonio, TX 78222)

Thousand Oaks Library (4618 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78233)

Tobin Community Center (1900 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207)

San Antonio is also opening six senior and community centers for overnight shelters from the cold as well, these centers are open now from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Wednesday.

Copernicus Community Center (5003 Lord Rd, San Antonio, TX 78220)

Garza Community Center (1450 Mira Vista, San Antonio, TX 78228)

Miller’s Pond Community Center (6175 Old Pearsall Rd, San Antonio, TX 78242)

Normoyle Senior Center (700 Culberson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225)

Northeast Senior Center (4135 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217)

Southside Lions Senior Center (3303 Pecan Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78210)

San Antonio is providing kennels that will be available in a separate area of these locations for pets.

The overnight warming shelters have basic needs/supplies, as well as shelter from the severe cold. There is available power, device charging, and free wi-fi. People looking to take advantage of the shelter are urged to bring clothes, supplies and medicine if needed.

VIA Transit is also helping out by providing free travel to these centers. Alert the bus driver when boarding, people are urged to book with a reservation agent if choosing to take VIAtrans.

Bexar County has overnight warming centers now open 9 p.m. through 8 a.m. until Wednesday:

Christ the King Lutheran Church (1129 Pat Booker Road, Universal City, TX 78148)

Elmendorf Community Library (203 Bexar Ave, Elmendorf, TX 78112)

Lighthouse Church Temple (8201 Old Pearsall Road, San Antonio, TX 78252)

OuterWest Community Church (12280 Alamo Ranch Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78253)

St. Padre Pio Catholic Church (3843 Bulverde Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78259)

The City of Boerne also has a pair of warming centers available:

Boerne Church of Christ (1 Upper Balcones Rd.)

Patrick Heath Public Library (451 N. Main St., Boerne)

More information on San Antonio’s efforts during the freeze can be found at saoemprepare.com.