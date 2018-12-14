Gift ideas for fast food fans

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Looking for the perfect gift idea for that loved one who, well, loves fast food?

Luckily for you, your loved one’s favorite fast food chains have their own gift offerings that could make Christmas even better for those on your shopping list.

Whataburger

There aren’t many places that scream Texas quite like Whataburger and now you can pass on that Texas holiday cheer to your dear beloved.

The San Antonio-based burger chain has a variety of t-shirts available, a Christmas sweater, as well as other little trinkets like James Avery charms and a Whataburger restaurant building block set.

KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing the heat with its Yuletide offering with the KFC Firelog.

The chicken chain says the log burns with the scent of its fried chicken.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell has gone all out offering its fans a full assortment of accessories.

The big taco chain even has an entire selection of Christmas gear, including sweaters, pajama pants, mugs and even cookie cutters.

If you are looking for something a little more timeless, Taco Bell offers cornhole sets, clothing, and even sauce packet themed iPhone cases.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A has a large variety of t-shirts to give to loved ones old and young.

Chipotle

So you bought all of your gifts. What will you be wrapping it in?

Chipotle has you — and your gifts — covered with its themed wrapping paper.

If you still have some shopping to do, the Mexican food chain has t-shirts, aprons and accessories.

Panda Express

Have a Panda Express fan on your shopping list? There’s swag for that, too.

The fast-casual Chinese food chain offers shirts, hoodies and even onesies for the little ones.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s freaky fast food also has some freaky fast goodies (well, no guarantees on gift expediency).

The sandwich shop chain sells apparel and smaller accessories like koozies and ping pong balls.

Five Guys

The Virginia-based burger chain sells a wide variety of branded sports equipment, apparel and Christmas ornaments.

Bojangles’

If you are longing for some Carolina fare, Bojangles’ could bring some holiday cheer Christmas morning.

The southern Cajun chicken chain offers apparel and household accessories to its fans.

Church’s Chicken

Have a Church’s Chicken fan on your shopping list? Fear not! The chicken chain sells a branded shirt, lunch box and even Church’s Chicken truck.

In-N-Out Burger

Not a Whataburger fan?

Well, there’s California’s In-N-Out Burger, which has its own shop to get goods.

The burger chain sells a large selection of apparel, bags and backpacks, and even has a high-end selection of goods like a longboard deck and canvases.

White Castle

If someone you know has a thing for White Castle, there is an entire website just for them.

The burger chain offers clothing, gear and other household goodies.