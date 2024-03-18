Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office: Accused kidnapper shot dead by victim

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is underway in Gillespie County after a man was shot and killed by a woman who may have been kidnapped and drugged.

Investigators say the 45-year-old woman put a call in to 911 before 1 p.m. on Friday. In a post to Facebook, the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office says the woman claimed she had shot someone while also describing the car they were in. She reportedly gave details on the weapon that was used.

Claiming she had been drugged and kidnapped, deputies would later find the woman and the car in question near a winery east of Fredericksburg.

Investigators say Lance Damon Reid, 49, of Houston was found dead in the front seat of the vehicle, although details on his cause of death were not given.

Detectives think the woman had just met Reid, and that the two had planned a weekend getaway.

It is unknown whether or not the woman will face charges.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.