Gina Ortiz Jones attends freshman House orientation
By Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 15, 2018 @ 4:28 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – She hasn’t won the election, but Gina Ortiz Jones met with members of the freshman class of the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. Wednesday and posed for a class photo with newly elected members of Congress.

Her campaign says Jones was invited to freshman House orientation by the Committee on House Administration.

The Democrat trails Republican Congressman Will Hurd by about 1,000 votes as provisional and mail in ballots are counted.

The Washington Post reports  Republican Florida  Gov. Rick Scott of  attended the orientation for freshman Senators.  He holds a narrow lead over incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson.

