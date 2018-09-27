Girl, 1, whose mouth, eyes glued shut out of Texas hospital

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old West Texas girl whose eyes and mouth were glued shut has been discharged from a hospital as her father faces charges of attacking the toddler.

Odessa police Cpl. Steve LeSueur said Thursday that the girl and two siblings — a 2-year-old brother and 2-month-old sister — were placed with Child Protective Services. All three children were at their Odessa home when police responded to a domestic disturbance Sept. 16.

Their father, 29-year-old Johnnie Lee Carter, remains jailed in El Paso on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Police say Carter is suspected of beating and choking the victim, using an adhesive stick to glue shut her eyes and mouth, then fleeing.

Carter was arrested Monday in El Paso and awaits extradition.