Girl rescued from roof of burning home on San Antonio’s Southwest side

By Don Morgan
October 27, 2022 5:20AM CDT
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio firefighters rescued a girl from the roof of her Southwest side home as fire burned through the structure.

It happened at around 7 P.M. Wednesday on Comet Manor.

The girl, who was the only one home at the time, woke up to the sounds of smoke detectors going off.

She wasn’t able to get out through her bedroom door due to heavy smoke and flames so she had no other choice but to climb onto the roof.

Firefighters arrived and rescued the girl, along with three dogs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but firefighters say it started in the kitchen area and did about $85,000 worth of damage.

No injuries were reported.

