Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35

Heavy traffic on Interstate 35 at night. (Jon Hicks/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is now facing assault charges for ramming his truck into a car his girlfriend was in.

KSAT-TV reported 39-year-old Jeffry Vanmatter was upset when he found out his girlfriend has been picked up by her ex-boyfriend at a gas station. Vanmatter and his girlfriend had been dating for six months.

He used his truck, which was carrying a trailer, to chase that car, which was carrying the girlfriend, ex-boyfriend, and three others on Interstate 35 near Von Ormy Sunday.

Vanmatter then used the truck to push the other vehicle off the roadway. That vehicle then rolled over multiple times before settling on the highway’s shoulder.

Vanmatter has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It’s not clear if there were any injuries.