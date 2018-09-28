‘Girls’ star Jemima Kirke reveals she was raped by her drug dealer at age 22

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue(NEW YORK) — As women take to social media to share their heartbreaking stories of sexual assault in the wake of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee considering Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, Girls star Jemima Kirke revealed her own story Thursday.

“When I was 22 I was raped by my drug dealer,” she wrote in a statement on social media. “After I kindly asked him to leave (I didn’t want to make him angry), I dragged myself to the hospital.”

Kirke continued, “After the various STD tests, the doctor said sympathetically, ‘You gotta start looking after yourself.’ I believed what he meant was, ‘This could have been prevented if you weren’t hanging out with a drug dealer.’ It would seem that the responsibility was on me and for this reason I didn’t tell anyone and I didn’t report it.”

Jemima explained, “I was ashamed because I believed that what had happened to me was a result of having very little self-worth, that this was what happens to drug addicts. This is wrong.”

“My rape had nothing to do with my choices,” Kirke continued. “Drug dealers don’t rape people anymore than a family man does. The rehab counselors didn’t correct that belief. My own mother didn’t correct it. F*** anyone who meant well but told me to look at this ‘as a sign’ that I needed help.”

She concluded, “It is likely that my daughter will one day be sexually assaulted. I can’t prevent that. She can’t prevent that. But no matter what the circumstances, it won’t be her fault.”

Several other celebrities have come forward with their experiences in recent days, including Busy Philipps, who revealed she was raped at age 14, and Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland, who said she was sexually assaulted by a friend in her senior year of high school.

