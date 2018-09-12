“Golden Boy” of boxing considers run for White House

Oscar De La Hoya arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "CHIPS" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, March 20, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya says he’s seriously considering running for President in 2020.

“I actually do want to pursue it, and there’s obviously many reasons,” he told TMZ Sports.

How serious is he?

“I’m actually putting a team together to explore and see if this makes sense,” he said.

The former boxer and Olympic gold medalist believes he would have a lot of support.

“I’ve had millions of people tell me look, why don’t you represent, why don’t you stand up and have a bigger voice, and obviously the biggest voice you can have is being president,” De La Hoya told TMZ Sports.

He has no political experience, but he points out that President Donald Trump never had an elected position before he ran for the country’s top office.

“If the numbers are right and they tell me that it looks good, I’m going to go for it,” he said.

We may soon find out if the “Golden Boy” of boxing can throw political punches.