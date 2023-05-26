Golf cart crash kills woman, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead after San Antonio police say she fell from a golf cart and hit her head, and the man driving the vehicle is now facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Investigators say a 53-year-old man was driving the golf cart on a private road on Dominion Drive around 11:15 p.m. when he lost control on a turn. Police say that is when a 61-year-old woman riding in the golf cart fell out.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

SAPD says the man was found to be intoxicated and was then arrested.