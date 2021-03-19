Gonzales Co. member of ‘violent extremist group’ pleads guilty to illegal possession of machine gun
Machine Gun/MGN Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 19-year-old Iron Youth member from Gonzales County has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a machine gun.
Caleb Nathaniel Oliver admits purchasing a fully automatic machine gun from an undercover officer for $1,000 on February 5. Court documents reflect that Oliver is a member of what federal investigators describe as a “racially motivated violent extremist group that advocates violence in the furtherance of its objectives.”
Investigators say last September, the teen from Smiley started meeting with undercover officers to discuss buying the machine gun. The FBI conducted the investigation with help from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers. Oliver faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled in June.