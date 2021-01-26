Gonzales County resident admits providing support to ISIS
Logo der Bundespolizei FBI der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika aufgenommen am Freitag, 10. Aug. 2007 in der Botschaft der USA in Berlin. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) --- Logo of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the Department of Justice of the United States of America pictured at the embassy of the USA in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 22-year-old man from Gonzales County admits conspiring to provide material support to ISIS. Jaylyn Christopher Molina (aka Abdur Rahim) entered a guilty plea Monday in federal court in San Antonio.
The Cost resident admitted conspiring with 34-year-old Kristopher Sean Matthews (aka Ali Jibreel) of South Carolina and others to provide services to ISIS by administering an encrypted, members-only chat group for persons who supported ISIS ideology; by collecting, generating and disseminating pro-ISIS propaganda; by attempting to recruit individuals to join ISIS; and by disseminating bomb-making instructions.
Molina also pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography. Federal prosecutors say authorities executing a search warrant in September seized his cell phone, which contained 18 images of child pornography.
Molina faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years on the child pornography charge. He remains in federal custody pending sentencing scheduled for April 22, 2021, before Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia in San Antonio.
Matthews pleaded guilty in November to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to ISIS. He’s scheduled to be sentenced March 4.
The San Antonio FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), with assistance from the San Antonio Police Department, the United States Secret Service and the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office, investigated this case.