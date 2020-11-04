      Weather Alert

Gonzales declares victory in 23rd congressional race, Jones says it’s not over

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 4, 2020 @ 2:34am
Tony Gonzales (left) poses with supporter at election watch party Nov. 3, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Republican Tony Gonzales has declared victory in the 23rd Congressional District.  Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones says not so fast.

Gonzales told KTSA News it’s been an exciting race from one end of the district to the other.  On election day, he visited 12 counties in the sprawling district that stretches from San Antonio to El Paso.

“It’s just working with people and being a solid, conservative voice,” said the former Navy cryptologist. “I ran because I love this country.  I’ve served America since I was 18-years-old.”

Tony Gonzales’ election watch party Nov. 3, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

Jones issued a statement saying the race is not over until every vote has been counted “and every voice is heard in this election.”

The former Air Force intelligence officer went through a similar situation two years ago when she lost to Congressman Will Hurd by less than a thousand votes.  Hurd is retiring this year.

Gina Ortiz Jones, Candidate for 23rd Congressional District, election eve rally in San Antonio/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
