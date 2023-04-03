Gonzales Police Department cancels Amber Alert after child found safe in Tarrant County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Gonzales Police Department is canceling an Amber Alert for a missing child.

Investigators say 12-year-old Allyanna Hernandez was located in Tarrant County by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at a residence. Allyanna is safe and will be returned to her mother.

A 19-year man is being taken into custody in connection to the child’s disappearance.regard to this incident.

Gonzales Police Department would like to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety Amber Alert Fusion Center, Texas Rangers, FBI, Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, The National Missing and Exploited Children and Dallas Police Department for their assistance. We would also like to thank everyone who called in with information regarding this child.