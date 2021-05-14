      Weather Alert

Good news-bad news for Spurs. Lose to the Knicks but clinch play-in spot

Associated Press
May 14, 2021 @ 4:34am

NEW YORK (AP) – Alec Burks scored a season-high 30 points in his return from a three-game absence and the New York Knicks kept up their chase of home-court advantage in the playoffs by rallying to beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-98.

Julius Randle had 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Knicks, who are a half-game behind Atlanta for the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points for the Spurs, who despite the loss clinched the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament when Sacramento lost to Memphis.

