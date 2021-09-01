Google delays back to office orders for workers

CYBERSPACE (AP) – Google is again postponing a return to the office for most workers.
The tech giant says it will hold off requiring workers to return to their cubicles and offices until mid-January.
When they do, Google will require them to be vaccinated.
Google, like many firms, expected to have workers back in their offices by now.
But the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving up the number of cases and driving down the desire to get workers back to the pre-pandemic way of doing business.
Google employs about 130,000 worldwide