Google executives have a group therapy session over Trump’s win (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Sep 13, 2018 @ 6:07 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi plays some audio from 2016 shortly after Trump’s election victory of Google executives lamenting over the loss of Hillary, and how devastated they were. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Googlejack riccardi SHARE RELATED CONTENT JOSEPH KOPSER calls on compromise in order to improve Texas (Audio) Rep. WILL HURD feels the appreciation of his voters will help him win (Audio) Will we ever let fallen celebrities earn their redemption? (Audio) ALEX GARCIA says Hurricane Florence is comparable to Harvey (Audio) Author BRAD MELTZER discusses his new book “I am Neil Armstrong” (Audio) Comedian gets canceled for saying “MeToo” movement got carried away (Audio)