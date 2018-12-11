Google Plus will shut down in April By ABC News | Dec 11, 2018 @ 1:58 PM Erikona/iStock(NEW YORK) — Google is planning a shutdown for Google Plus after revealing a new bug in the software compromised the data of more than 50 million users.Watch the video below for more: Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Google says it didn’t use resources to target Latino voters in 2016 NBA League Pass begins quarter-by-quarter pricing plan Hertz, Clear partner to speed rentals with biometric scans New app reunites missing pets with owners by using facial recognition Delta bans emotional support animals on long-haul flights Instagram gift guide pairs products with hashtags