Google releases top San Antonio search queries for 2018

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio was busy searching for the latest sports news, celebrity deaths and biggest movies in 2018.

Google says the top search topic in 2018 in San Antonio was the World Cup followed by former Spur Kawhi Leonard.

“Kawhi Leonard did not make our national results,”Google Trends expert Charlotte Smith told KTSA News. “The World Cup was a very popular search in most cities, but not all. It was one of the more searched terms down in San Antonio. Perhaps you have a lot of soccer fans down there.”

After that were big celebrity deaths.

“Mac Miller came in at number 3, followed by Kate Spade [at number 4] and Anthony Bourdain [at number six],” Smith explained.

The other celebrity death of note to make the list in San Antonio was Stan Lee, who was the 10th most popular search topic.

Movies were also big, with Black Panther ranking 5th and Incredibles 2 coming in 7th.

“Incredibles 2 didn’t actually make a lot of the local lists, so you may have some really big superhero fans,” opined Smith.

Dallas native Demi Lovato was the 8th-most popular search topic in San Antonio in 2018.

The massive Mega Millions jackpot was a big news across the country and popular here in San Antonio. Mega Millions results was the 9th-most popular search this year.