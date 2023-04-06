GOP lawmakers in Tennessee vote to expel first of three Democrats over shooting protest

voted on Thursday to expel the first of three Democratic legislators who joined a protest on the House floor last week after a deadly school shooting in Nashville.

Lawmakers in the state have been under pressure to tighten gun laws.

On Thursday, lawmakers first voted 72-25 to expel Jones, 27, one of the youngest members of the legislature. The GOP supermajority has accused the representatives of breaking house rules on conduct and decorum. Votes on expelling Johnson and Pearson are expected to follow.

The forced expulsion of lawmakers from any state legislative body in the U.S. is extremely rare. In Tennessee, only two other house members have been booted from the chamber since the Civil War.

Ahead of the votes, representative Johnny Garrett criticized the three lawmakers and moved to have a seven-minute video showing the lawmakers on the floor during the protest played. The showing of the video was fought by Democrats, who questioned its relevance, provenance and the benefit of showing it.

The video showed Johnson, Jones and Pearson speaking on the house floor, using a bullhorn to amplify their voices. Some legislators were gathered behind them, and protestors could be heard in the background. Democrats questioned the video, because filming on the floor violates house rules, with Democratic chairman Rep. John Ray Clemmons calling it hypocritical that the person who made the video would not be punished the same way Johnson, Jones and Pearson were.

Each lawmaker was given time to speak ahead of the vote.

“What is happening here today is a situation in which the jury has already publicly announced the verdict,” said Jones, who said that he was speaking for young voters in his district “terrified” by mass shootings and criticized the house for not expelling other members who had confessed to crimes or misbehaved in their roles. “Just yesterday, the House Speaker took the national news to condemn us and call for expulsion.”

There were also demonstrations on Thursday as the days’ voting went on.

The response from Tennessee Republicans has been criticized, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accusing lawmakers of focusing on rebuking Democrats and “shrugging in the face of yet another tragic school shooting while our kids continue to pay the price.”

Three children and three teachers were killed at a school shooting at the private Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. The shooter was armed with multiple weapons and was killed by police within minutes of the attack being reported.

“What did the Republican legislators do? They’re trying to expel these three Democratic legislators who joined in the protest,” Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

Several votes took place ahead of the vote to expel the legislators. Those votes were on bills including HB322, to harden schools with locked doors and drills, which was passed 95 to 4, with the “Tennessee Three” and one other Democrat voting no. House Bill 1051, which would expand mental health benefits across the state, passed with 97 yeas and no nay votes. The full house also passed bills to increase school security and an amendment that would implement a mobile panic alert system that would allow first responders to communicate in real time was also voted on.

Pearson challenged the bills being voted on and said that they did not go far enough.

“Are you saying children will go to school and these resource officers will have AR-15s on them?” asked Pearson, in part. “This is a part of what I think is a symptomatic problem of not addressing root causes. The root cause that each of us have to address is this gun violence epidemic due to the proliferation of guns.”

Johnson equivocated the bills that would harden schools with turning schools into prisons. In response, Republican representative William Lamberth said that his goal was to have schools be “a fortress” that protected students and staff.

“A prison keeps people in. A fortress keeps people out and keeps people safe,” Lamberth said.

Bo Mitchell, another Democrat, compared the bills to using “pain meds to treat cancer,” pointing out that the United States is an outlier in regards to school shootings and “mass killings.” Cheers from outside the chamber could be heard as he spoke.

“I applaud the previous sponsors for their work, taking a step forward. I applaud this sponsor for his work, it’s taking a step forward, but we continue to give aspirin for the cancer. Let’s cut the cancer out. We know what the problem is. We know it’s weapons of mass killings. It’s AR-15s, it’s AK-47s going into our schools,” Mitchell said, before being cut off by House Speaker Cameron Sexton and asked to focus on the vote for the mental health bill being voted on.

Jones later said that one bill, HB1016, was a “PR move by the majority party” because they did not specifically name guns or gun violence as a threat to schools. It was passed by a vote of 96 yeas to zero nays, with three members voting present but not voting.

‘It seems like we’re just making bills to say we did something … a bill that does not mention easy access to weapons of war, I don’t think is addressing the threats to our schools,” Jones said. “It’s a PR move by the majority party.”