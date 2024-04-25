KTSA KTSA Logo

GOP mulls next move after Kansas governor vetoes effort to help Texas in border security fight

By Associated Press
April 25, 2024 12:07PM CDT
Share

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ governor is blocking an attempt by Republican legislators to give the state’s National Guard a “border mission” of helping Texas in its partisan fight with the Biden administration over illegal immigration.

Top Republicans in the Kansas House were considering Thursday whether their chamber can muster the two-thirds majority necessary to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of immigration provisions in the next state budget. The Senate’s top Republican promised to mount an override effort, but the House would vote first.

Kelly on Wednesday vetoed a budget provision that would have directed her administration to confer with Texas’ Republican governor, Greg Abbott, and send Kansas National Guard personnel or equipment to the border. The GOP proposal would have helped Texas enforce a state law allowing its officials to arrest migrants suspected of crossing into the U.S. illegally. She also vetoed a provision setting aside $15.7 million for the effort.

Abbott is in a legal battle with Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration, which insists the U.S. Constitution gives the federal government control of border security. In her veto message, Kelly said border security is a federal issue and suggested that the budget provisions improperly encroached on her power as the Kansas National Guard’s commander in chief.

“It is not the Legislature’s role to direct the operations or call out the National Guard,” she wrote. “When a governor deploys soldiers as part of a federal mission, it is done intentionally and in a manner that ensures we are able to protect our communities.”

Kansas legislators reconvened Thursday after a spring break and are scheduled to wrap up their work for the year Tuesday.

Republicans nationwide have expressed support for Texas, and Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson acknowledged Thursday that the $15.7 million in spending by Kansas would represent mostly “moral support” for Texas’ much larger effort.

Masterson, a Wichita-area Republican, said the state constitution gives legislators the authority to pass laws to give directions to agencies under Kelly’s control.

“She’s tied in with the Biden administration, so she’s not motivated to help solve that problem,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Kansas House and Senate approved separate resolutions expressing support for Texas. Democrats said the Texas governor’s stance is constitutionally suspect and has created a humanitarian crisis.

Masterson said Republicans would try to override the veto. However, because the provisions were tucked into a budget bill, it’s not clear that GOP leaders have the necessary two-thirds majorities in both chambers — though they would if all Republicans were present and voted yes.

“We try to give all options available to support our border, support our fellow states and make sure our nation’s safe,” said House Majority Leader Chris Croft, a Kansas City-area Republican.

More about:
blocking
border mission
governor
Kansas
texas

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Two killed in shooting on East Side, shooter gunned down victims as they were standing in a garage
2

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman shot and killed after attacking Balcones Heights Police Officers
4

TxDOT: New Braunfels teen killed in head-on crash
5

San Antonio Police searching for man who reportedly stabbed a woman several times at Northwest Side apartment complex, victim recorded video of the attacker