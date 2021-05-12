      Weather Alert

GOP Poised To Oust Liz Cheney From Leadership Post

May 12, 2021 @ 4:42am

WASHINGTON (AP) – A combative Rep. Liz Cheney lashed out at leaders of her own Republican Party late yesterday, taking to the House floor the day before her expected ouster from a leadership post.

During her remarks, she warned that former President Donald Trump and his GOP supporters are threatening to “undermine our democracy.”

In an abruptly announced evening appearance in a nearly empty House chamber, Cheney cast herself as a defender of the Constitution.

Her four-minute speech also served notice that she had no intention of backing down in her battle against Trump, who has retained loyalty among many GOP lawmakers and voters – even as it leaves Cheney’s once promising political career in question.

Speaking of Trump and the GOP, Cheney said, “remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar.”

 

