GOP Senators Who Ain’t Too Fond of GOP Voters

By Jack Riccardi
July 19, 2023 3:33PM CDT
Recently, some GOP Senators are complaining about encounters with Republican constituents who “insist” on talking about the possible corruption or theft of the 2020 election, and of electronic voting in general.

(I prefer to read their comments in my best Thurston Howell III/John Kerry overbite accent)

The…unmitigated…gall…of these people.

Imagine having to endure such cretins. Why can’t they be more like Democratic voters or something?

When people in office don’t like the people that elected them, we should relieve their suffering by lifting the yoke of public service off their weary shoulders, don’t you think?

