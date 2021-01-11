GOP State lawmaker from S.A. to Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘shut the #%€¥ up’
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA) – A GOP State Representative from San Antonio didn’t mince words in a tweet directed at Republican Senator Ted Cruz.
State Rep. Lyle Larson wrote that if Cruz were a friend, Larson “would be obligated to tell him to shut the #%€¥ up.”
Larson tweeted Sunday evening that he met Cruz twice and never really cared much for him.
“Saying that…he still needs to be quiet and stop embarrassing himself, his family and our state. A few others from Texas should join him,” tweeted Larson.
Cruz led efforts to challenge the certification of Arizona’s electoral votes. He was one of the leaders of a group of lawmakers who were trying to delay Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes that made Joe Biden President-elect.
After the rioters stormed the building, Cruz took to twitter, urging them to stop.
“Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW,” Cruz wrote . He tweeted that violence is “ALWAYS wrong” and that “those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.”