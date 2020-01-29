GOP wins closely watched Texas special election
In this January 11, 2020 photo Gary Gates, a Republican businessman running for Texas state house, discusses his special election prospects during an Associated Press interview in Katy, Texas. Gates is running against Democrat Eliz Markowitz for state house district 148, located in the suburbs west of Houston, Markowitz is getting national attention and help for her campaign. (AP Photo/ John L. Mone)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Republicans in Texas have won the first big special election of 2020.
They overcame a national blitz from Democrats Tuesday to keep hold of a suburban Houston state House district seat that President Donald Trump easily won four years ago.
The victory by Republican Gary Gates surely brings a sigh of relief for the GOP after Democrats poured millions of dollars into the race.
Presidential candidates including Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren had endorsed Eliz Markowitz, the Democratic candidate.
In final unofficial results, Gates polled 58% of the vote to 42% for Democrat Eliz Markowitz. More than 30,000 voters cast ballots in the election, a 20% turnout.