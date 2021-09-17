      Weather Alert

GOP’s Matt Krause joins race against Texas AG Ken Paxton

Associated Press
Sep 17, 2021 @ 5:02am
Photo: Matt Krause Facebook

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A longtime ally of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is joining the crowded race against him in 2022.

Republican Matt Krause said Thursday that upheaval in Paxton’s office raises questions about his ability to focus on the job.

Paxton is seeking a third term under the cloud of an FBI investigation, set off by accusations by former aides that he abused his office.

Paxton has denied those accusations and has already been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Republicans George P. Bush and Eva Guzman, a former Texas Supreme Court justice, are also running against Paxton in the GOP primary.

 

TAGS
Matt Krause texas Texas Attorney General
Popular Posts
New Braunfels Police arrest driver in fatal hit and run
Two killed in crash on San Antonio's South side
Beijing Biden To Make It Cheaper To Do Business In China Than In America
Thousands of immigrants wait for processing under International Bridge in Del Rio
Fiestas Patrias San Antonio kicks off Wednesday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On