Gordon fuels Rockets’ rally past Murray, Spurs, 128-124

Associated Press
Jan 13, 2022 @ 5:09am
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives to the basket past Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Eric Gordon had 31 points and the Houston Rockets overcame a career-high 32 from Dejounte Murray to beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-124, snapping a three-game skid.

Christian Wood scored 23 points, Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 and Jalen Green had 14 for Houston.

San Antonio lost its fourth straight and seventh in eight games. Murray added 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a triple-double for the struggling Spurs.

Bryn Forbes had a season-high six 3-pointers in scoring 21 points, and Keldon Johnson added 18 points.

 

TAGS
Houston Rockets NBA San Antonio Spurs
