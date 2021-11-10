Gov. Abbott announces Texas Task Force on Concert Safety

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he has created a safety task force as the investigation continues into the deadly Astroworld festival tragedy that happened last Friday in Houston.
Rapper Travis Scott held a music festival that sold at least 50,000 tickets. A deadly crowd surge while Scott was on the stage injured hundreds of people and killed at least 8. A 9-year-old boy and 22-year-old Texas A&M senior are among the concertgoers currently hospitalized in critical condition.
The task force will be led by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony.
Abbott said music industry representatives will be named to the task force in the new few days and will be joined by representatives from the Texas Music Office, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Municipal Police Association, the Texas Police Chief Association, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters.
“Live music is a source of joy, entertainment, and community for so many Texans — and the last thing concertgoers should have to worry about is their safety and security,” said Governor Abbott. “To ensure that the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival never happens again, I am forming the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety. From crowd control strategies to security measures to addressing controlled substances, this task force will develop meaningful solutions that will keep Texans safe while maximizing the joy of live music events. I thank the members of this task force for coming together to work on this important issue.”
The task force will hold round table discussions to analyze concern safety and to develop ways to enhance security at live music events in the Lone Star State, Abbott said.
The Texas Task Force On Concert Safety will write provide the state legislature with a report of recommendations and strategies to maximize safety and protect concertgoers.
